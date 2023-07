Kids in Reedley had the chance Saturday morning to tell a tale to a tail-wagger.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kids in Reedley had the chance Saturday morning to tell a tale to a tail-wagger.

Saturdays at 10 am are "Read to a Dog" hour.

Kids have the chance to come in and meet the dog or dogs, pet the dog and read it a book.

The pup is well-trained, certified to be around children and helps give kids a relaxing environment to sharpen their reading skills.