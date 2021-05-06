Newly renovated Regal Cinemas at Fresno's River Park to reopen May 14

The movie theater is expected to reopen Friday, May 14.
Construction on the theater started last summer, completely overhauling the theater and giving it a major face-lift.
The front entrance, box office, lobby, and 22 auditoriums were all remodeled, while the entire exterior faade was updated.
Officials say they also got updated concession stands and a new bar.
Fresno County is currently in the orange tier of California's tier system, which allows movie theaters to open indoors at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.
