Newly renovated Regal Cinemas at Fresno's River Park to reopen May 14

Regal Cinemas at River Park in northeast Fresno will soon open to moviegoers after nearly a year of renovations.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Regal Cinemas at River Park in northeast Fresno will soon open to moviegoers after nearly a year of renovations.

The movie theater is expected to reopen Friday, May 14.

Construction on the theater started last summer, completely overhauling the theater and giving it a major face-lift.

The front entrance, box office, lobby, and 22 auditoriums were all remodeled, while the entire exterior faade was updated.

Officials say they also got updated concession stands and a new bar.

Fresno County is currently in the orange tier of California's tier system, which allows movie theaters to open indoors at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

More TOP STORIES News