Newly renovated Regal Cinemas at Fresno's River Park to reopen May 14

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Regal Cinemas at River Park in northeast Fresno will soon open to moviegoers after nearly a year of renovations.The movie theater is expected to reopen Friday, May 14.Construction on the theater started last summer, completely overhauling the theater and giving it a major face-lift.The front entrance, box office, lobby, and 22 auditoriums were all remodeled, while the entire exterior faade was updated.Officials say they also got updated concession stands and a new bar.Fresno County is currently in the orange tier of California's tier system, which allows movie theaters to open indoors at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.