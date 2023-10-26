The City of Visalia has COVID relief funds still available for its residents who have been financially impacted by the pandemic.

$2K in rental and mortgage assistance available for Visalia households

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Visalia has COVID relief funds still available for its residents who have been financially impacted by the pandemic.

There are about $66,0000 dollars left in the city's Covid-19 Mortgage and Rental Assistance Program.

To qualify, people must live within city limits and have a job.

Each household can apply for a one-time $2,000 grant, which can be used for current and past-due payments.

"I think it helps a family a lot. $2,000 is a large chunk. It takes that burden off, 'like how are we going to pay this bill?' it frees up extra funds that you can move over to different needs that your family has." says Visalia Mayor, Brian Poochigian.

Poochigian says Visalia received extra state funding because of how well the first round of money was administered.

This is the third year the rental and mortgage assistance program is available.

To qualify, you must be 80% or below the area's median household income.

The grants will impact at least thirty-three local families.

"We wanted to help working people here in the city of Visalia so that's why we came up with this program because someone is trying to work and provide for their family and then something unfortunate like COVID takes them out of work for a while, we are happy to come in and help those individuals out," said Poochigian

The funding is being handled and distributed by Self-help enterprises.

They also have funds available in Coalinga, Livingston, and unincorporated parts of Madera County.

The local non-profit says now that covid-relief funds are limited, these dollars could make a difference.

"It is very important because it'll help, first of all, prevent eviction. We do have a lot of residents that are being evicted due to not having their rent current, and this will help," says Julia Cabanas, program manager at Self-Help Enterprises.

Applications will be open from now to December 31, 2023, or until grant funding runs out.

It's on a first come first serve basis.

Self-Help Enterprises says, "Households must provide a current mortgage statement. For rent assistance, households must provide a current rent ledger signed by a landlord or a rental agreement, with a rent bill statement showing months owed or bill history from June 1, 2022. Payments are sent directly to the applicant's mortgage or rental company, or landlord."

For questions or more information, contact Self-Help Enterprises at CovidRelief@selfhelpenterprises.org or call (559) 802-1600. You can apply on their website here.