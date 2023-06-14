Renzi artwork donated to City of Fresno after surviving structure fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A historic piece of art will once again be back on display for future generations of Fresno residents to enjoy.

Back in January, a fire destroyed the the Fagbule Glass House in central Fresno.

The "A Day in the Park" sculpture created by Clement Renzi was saved on an outside wall of the building.

As the the process to move the work began, it became the target of vandals, who covered graffiti on it.

The City of Fresno says Doctor Stephen Fagbule is donating the sculpture that was spared from the flames.

Now, through the donation, the city is working to restore the sculpture to its former glory and relocate it, while honoring Renzi's wishes for his work.

"We want it to be publicly available, for all to see, for all to enjoy. You also want it to be in a safe location. Seeing it vandalized the way it was, it really was devastating," said Fresno City Council member Nelson Esparza.

The city hasn't settled on the sculpture's new home but says the Fresno Chaffee Zoo and Fresno Yosemite International Airport were both named as options.