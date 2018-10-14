REPORT: Skydiver dead after accident in Lodi

EMBED </>More Videos

There are reports of a skydiver dying in Lodi. It happened at the Lodi Parachute Center sometime Sunday afternoon. (KGO-TV)

LODI, Calif. --
There are reports of a skydiver dying in Lodi. It happened at the Lodi Parachute Center sometime Sunday afternoon.

RELATED: Family mourns Los Banos teen killed in skydiving accident

It is the latest in a string of fatalities connected with the business-- the most recent in 2016 when a 25-year-old instructor and 18-year-old customer died when a parachute failed to open.

RELATED: Friends honor fellow skydiver who died in Lodi

An employee there told ABC7 News the center will release more information Monday morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lodiskydiveraccidentcalifornia
Related
Family mourns Los Banos teen killed in skydiving accident
Friends honor fellow skydiver who died in Lodi
Top Stories
Sheriff's deputies investigating deadly shooting after 16-year-old boy shot and killed his father
SoCal Edison could shut down power amid tonight's wildfire danger
405 Fwy crash in North Hills injures 40 people, shuts down lanes
Road projects could be delayed, canceled if gas tax repealed, Caltrans says
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in downtown Fresno
Four dead after shooting at toddler's birthday party
FFA student donating $30k raised at Big Fresno Fair livestock auction to support veterans
Woman says she fatally stabbed husband after tripping on rug
Show More
Loved ones gather to remember Rahman Newsome on anniversary of his death
Fresno County's first legal pot dispensary opens its doors
Family, friends gather at vigil in memory of woman hit and killed by car in Central Fresno
Hurricane Michael forces Central Valley native to evacuate
2-year-old mauled to death by family's dog in Alvin
More News