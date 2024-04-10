State lawmakers introduce package of bills to combat retail theft

Police say despite the increase in enforcement, prosecution is the key to keeping the thieves from reoffending.

On Tuesday, a group of lawmakers in Sacramento announced a new package of bills aimed at fighting retail crime.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Retail theft continues to be an issue across the state and in the Central Valley.

The proposed legislation expands tools for police to arrest people for shoplifting and keep offenders in custody.

Offenders like a man who was caught on camera slamming his truck into a Lululemon in northwest Fresno during a burglary last month.

Fresno police released the video of the suspect throwing stolen items into his truck, and driving off.

The incident happened on March 23rd and as of April 9th, the building still isn't fully repaired.

"So, the retail theft issues we are talking about today did not appear overnight and they're not going to be solved overnight," said Juan Alanis, California Assemblymember Merced.

AB1960, which was authored by Esmerelda Soria and passed the committee, would allow for stiffer sentences for retail theft, reinstating tiered penalties if the stolen or damaged property is exceptionally high.

It would allow for a sentence enhancement of up to five years when property loss is more than $50,000.

"The retail issue has become very pronounced, said Soria. " It shows how emboldened folks are because we're not holding people accountable."

Another of the bills would let police make arrests without witnessing the crimes or footage and allow the value of stolen items from multiple businesses within 60 days to be added up into grand theft, which can be a felony.

The effort comes just months after the Fresno area received $23.6 million in grant funding from the state to create the Fresno Metropolitan Area Organized Retail Task Force.

The organization includes the Fresno and Clovis Police Departments, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office, and the Fresno County Probation Department.

Clovis police said the funding has made a big difference.

"This funding has allowed us to become more proactive and actually be aggressive with going after these types of criminals," said Clovis Police Det. Sgt. Josh Richards.

"We added four patrol officers, to our shifts. We have one detective, and we have a crime analyst that we added to our ORC operation."

The package of bills includes seven measures with five or more to be added.

It's unclear when a vote will happen.

