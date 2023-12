With an Olympic silver medal under his belt, Richard Torrez Junior has his sights set on his next fight happening this weekend.

The Tulare native will be fighting against Curtis Harper.

The fight will stream live on ESPN+ on Saturday.

Torrez joined Action News on Monday to Torrez Jr. to discuss what he says this is a can't miss bout.

