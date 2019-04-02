Crime & Safety

Rideshare safety concerns after University of South Carolina student's murder

EMBED <>More Videos

Rideshare safety concerns after student's murder. Katie Katro reports during Action News at 4:30pm on April 1, 2019.

By Esther Katro
PHILADELPHIA -- University of South Carolina student from New Jersey who was found murdered about a day after she was reported missing may have entered the killer's car thinking he was an Uber driver, police said.

Investigators believe the victim, 21-year-old Samantha Josephson, was waiting for her Uber ride around 2 a.m. Friday in the 5 points section of Columbia, South Carolina.

Police said she got into a black Chevy Impala, driven by 24-year-old Nathaniel David Rowland, outside a bar.

However, police do not believe Rowland was an Uber driver.

RELATED: Coroner: South Carolina student Samantha Josephson died of 'multiple sharp force injuries'

EMBED More News Videos

Father of slain SC student with NJ ties: 'I can't tell you how painful this is.' Christie Ileto has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on March 31, 2019.



"We believe she may have mistakenly gotten into the Impala thinking it was an Uber ride," said Columbia Police Chief William "Skip" Holbrook.

It's important for riders to make sure they're getting into the correct car. When you order your Uber the app will show you the driver's name and photo, along with the make/model and license plate number.

Before getting into the car it's important to make sure all that information matches with the app. The Uber driver also has the rider's first name and should be able to say it to the rider to confirm they're picking up the right person.

However some millennials Action News spoke with said they frequently don't check all of those details before getting into their Uber.

RELATED: College student kidnapped and killed after getting into wrong car

"As long as I recognize the model and make I mean sometimes people roll the window down and say Greg, and then that's about as far as I go," said Greg Barnaby from Fairmount.

After hearing about the death of Josephson, Barnaby said he'll be more careful about taking an Uber now.

"Their heads are always buried in their phone, they're not paying attention to their surroundings," said Kangi Crews about her millennial riders.

Crews said she's been an Uber driver for almost three years, and said she makes sure she always confirms her rider's name before they get into her car.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetymurdernew jersey newsrideshare
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video shows man stealing lottery display case from Visalia liquor store
VIDEO: Clerk disarms robber with shotgun
Battle over street repair funding brews between city officials
Father gunned down outside his home in Selma
Livingston sees housing boom thanks to Bay Area commuters
Student art contest to honor resilience of 9/11 first responders, survivors
'Bizarre Easter egg hunt' at Winchester Mystery House
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman chased, stabbed at apartment complex
Narcan, pregnancy tests available in Las Vegas vending machine
Man leaves wife and 2 kids in car after leading police on chase
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 wounded in LA shooting
El Chapo, the fashionista? Drug lord to launch clothing line
More TOP STORIES News