Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting a baby

Rihanna is pregnant, debuts bump on NYC stroll

Rihanna has debuted a baby bump.

Photos reportedly taken over the weekend in New York City and published by several outlets, including People magazine, show the singer and fashion mogul happily displaying her protruding, bare belly along with boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky.

The couple is shown holding hands, smiling at each other as Rihanna's tummy is seen accentuated by jewelry.

This will be the first child for the couple.

In March 2020 she told British Vogue that within 10 years "I'll have kids -- three or four of 'em" even if she hadn't found Mr. Right yet.

"I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh, you got it wrong...' They diminish you as a mother if there's not a dad in your kids' lives," she said. "But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."

Rihanna, 33, and A$AP Rocky, also 33, have been friends for years and went public with their romantic relationship in May 2021.

He called her "the love of my life" during an interview with GQ, adding that fatherhood was "in my destiny, absolutely."

"I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad," he said. "I would have a very fly child. Very."

CNN has reached out to reps for the couple for comment.



