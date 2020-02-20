Society

Lauren London speaks out following rumors she's dating Diddy after Nipsey Hussle's death: 'Still His! King Ermias!'

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Lauren London has doubled down on her enduring love for Nipsey Hussle seemingly in response to rumors that she had become romantically involved with Sean "Diddy" Combs.

According to various published media reports, unsubstantiated rumors that London and Combs were an item began to swirl after Combs posted now-deleted photos of himself and London at a party earlier this year.

London took to Instagram Thursday to share two posts presumably in response to the speculation -- the first, a photo of Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, with the caption, "Still His! King Ermias! Never Forget!"



London posted the same photo to her Instagram story along with the text: "Forever and even after Call me Lady Hussle."

She followed that post with another post that read in part: "Stop...playing with me and my name. Now Let me get back to healing."

"I'm all love and peace but never forget....I'm a woman in grief and I don't play about Nip, my family, my character and code. Bout to drink a green juice to start the day though," read the caption for that second post.

SEE ALSO: Lauren London honors fiancé Nipsey Hussle: 'I'm so honored and blessed that I got to experience such a man'

A final message posted to her Instagram story read, "Peace is Loud sometimes Peace speaks up sometimes Especially when it's the right thing to do."

Hussle was shot to death on March 31, 2019, while standing outside The Marathon, his South Los Angeles clothing store, not far from where the rapper grew up.

The 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper was an Eritrean-American father of two. He was a beloved figure for his philanthropic work that went well beyond the usual celebrity "giving back" ethos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebrityentertainment
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Lauren London honors Nipsey Hussle: 'I'm so honored and blessed'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
Central California coronavirus cases
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News