Multiple explosions, fire at Madera County brewery

12 minutes ago

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera County brewery is in flames after multiple explosions took place inside Tuesday evening.

An ABC30 crew at the scene at Riley's Brewery on Avenue 15 and Road 29 saw multiple fire units battling the flames.

Officials say the brewery's alcohol products caught fire and caused the explosions.

The flames were so intense that they burned one of the fire department's water tanks.

We are working to get more information. Please stay with Action News online and on air.

