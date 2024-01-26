Local law enforcement leaders react to Ring no longer allowing police video requests

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama is speaking out against a new policy denying law enforcement access to Ring video through the company's app.

"The efficiency and effectiveness of video surveillance is directly connected with police access to it," said Balderrama.

Balderrama is hitting back at Ring, the Amazon-owned company that makes the popular video doorbells and security cameras.

On Wednesday, the company said it's no longer allowing police departments to request doorbell videos from users on its Neighbors social media platform.

In a blog post, Ring said, in part:

"Public safety agencies like fire and police departments can still use the Neighbors app to share helpful safety tips, updates, and community events. They will no longer be able to use the (Request for Assistance) tool to request and receive video in the app."

It's the second notable change to how Ring has handled police requests in recent years.

Just two years ago, the company made such requests visible to the public.

But now, Ring says those requests must stop altogether. Law enforcement can no longer ask for the video through Ring's platform.

Balderrama calls the change "highly disappointing and detrimental" and says it will hinder investigations right here in Fresno.

"It does us no good if a crime occurs and we don't have the video images to make a case. I can tell you that most people are very happy with the fact that we are able to go out there and obtain this type of video," said Balderrama.

While the chief is pushing back, some privacy groups and digital rights activists are lauding Ring's move.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation says the change is a victory against police surveillance and helps prevent law enforcement from accessing private data without a court's order.

Officers can still ask citizens to turn over the doorbell video voluntarily, and they can still get it through a court's subpoena. But Chief Balderrama says time is often of the essence.

"It's a legal process. It's gonna delay. When we have a known killer, a known rapist, a known gang member that just shot somebody, and we're trying to get them off the streets, it's critical that we get that information to detectives immediately," said Balderrama.

Action News also spoke with Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza, who said he was disappointed when he saw Ring's police change.

Garza went on to say that it is time to get back to the original police work that was done before this type of technology was available.

For now, the change only impacts the Ring line of cameras, although other companies like Nest could follow suit and require a warrant before turning over user's data.

