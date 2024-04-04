Rise in burglaries at northwest Fresno homes leaves residents concerned

Authorities are addressing resident concerns of an increase of burglaries in Northwest Fresno.

Authorities are addressing resident concerns of an increase of burglaries in Northwest Fresno.

Authorities are addressing resident concerns of an increase of burglaries in Northwest Fresno.

Authorities are addressing resident concerns of an increase of burglaries in Northwest Fresno.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are addressing resident concerns of an increase of burglaries in Northwest Fresno.

Community members gathered at the Sierra Sport and Racquet Club on Wednesday night to hear from local officials.

Fresno police and sheriff's deputies have responded to nearly 20 burglaries in the upper portion of Northwest Fresno.

Investigators have connected some of the crimes to the same group of suspects.

Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni says an arrest last month led to the recovery of more than 25 stolen firearms, including some other Central California counties.

"We've made some key arrests in these cases and over the last 6, 8 months we've arrested four individuals that have been responsible for these kind of burglaries," explained Zanoni.

Authorities encourage residents to set always set their alarms, bolt safes to the floor, and report anything suspicious.