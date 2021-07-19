River Fire in Madera, Mariposa counties reaches 100% containment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters gained full containment over the River Fire burning in Madera and Mariposa counties Monday night.The fire broke out Sunday, July 11, along Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove School Road in Mariposa County. It's about eight miles south of Bootjack and 14 miles north of Raymond.Firefighters have updated the number of structures and homes destroyed to 12 since the fire sparked.One other building, and a home have sustained damage.All evacuation orders, warnings and road closures were lifted Thursday in both Madera and Mariposa counties.Last week, Madera County declared a local state of emergency. The order would help the county access more resources from the state and federal governments.At one point, nearly 1,200 firefighters were battling the flames. Fire crews will now patrol the area over the next few days.The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation.