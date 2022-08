Man wanted for double murder in Riverside arrested in Tulare

A Riverside man wanted for double murder has been arrested in Tulare. Tulare County sheriff's detectives arrested 40-year-old Joseph Ficher.\t

Ficher was found on Eshom Creek Court near Bardsley Avenue in Tulare.

He had a $2 million bail arrest warrant stemming from a double homicide in Riverside County.

Ficher was arrested for that and was booked at the South County Detention Facility.