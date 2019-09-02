Riverside police officer suffers injuries after crash with Caltrans truck

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- A Riverside police officer was seriously injured after crashing into a Caltrans truck on Saturday afternoon.Riverside Police had just wrapped up a call on the 91 Freeway east of Van Buren Boulevard when the two cars collided as vehicles were clearing the scene.The officer suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.Caltrans released a statement saying, "Caltrans hopes for a full recovery for the Riverside officer injured in today's collision. We are fully cooperating with the California Highway Patrol in their investigation and will provide comment after the investigation is complete."The Caltrans worker was not hurt. The crash is under investigation.