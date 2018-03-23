Road conditions remain critical in Mariposa County

Floodwaters in Mariposa have churned up all sorts of interesting debris, including animal skulls and bones on Old Toll Road. This road and more than 10 others remain closed or under repair tonight. pic.twitter.com/d4Hf21ppZL — Christina Fan (@ChristinaABC30) March 24, 2018

It takes resilience to in a place like Cathey's Valley.Gregg Baumann Should know. Back in July during the Detwiler Fire Gregg and his wife lived for 90 hours without power.Last night he watched helplessly as the rains soaking the burn areas threatened to overcome his house."We were pumping out front to try and keep it from coming against the house, pretty soon you are overwhelmed, it's just like you throw your hands up I started taking pictures," said Baumann.He watched as Bear Creek wiped out Hornitos Road, paralyzing cars.It ruined the landscape his family's enjoyed for 37 years and flooded his house.Meanwhile, there are still 2 people missing Friday night: a woman from Cathey's Valley and a man from Tuolumne County.Rescue crews discovered both of their cars -- empty -- in the path of the floods.The floods not only ripped apart more than a dozen roads, it churned up artifacts of the past. Animals skulls belong to the cattle that died during the Detwiler Fire have also washed downstream.The Mariposa County Public Works Department says they inspected all the roads and bridges today.While there's a lot of work that has to be done, the good news is, there is a way in and out for everyone in the community if there is an emergency.