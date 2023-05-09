Robert De Niro reveals he is a dad again, welcomes seventh child at 79

Robert De Niro has revealed he's a dad for the seventh time, ABC Audio has confirmed.

No other information is being provided about the 79-year-old actor's new arrival, according to De Niro's rep.

The revelation first came in response to an ET Canada reporter's question to De Niro, who was in Chicago promoting his next movie -- incidentally called "About My Father."

When the reporter asked him about his six kids, the normally private actor corrected her, saying, "Seven, actually. I just had a baby."

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

De Niro also volunteered that, unlike his character in the movie, he's not necessarily a cool dad.

"I'm OK," he told the outlet. "You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they're respectful. My daughter, she's 11, she gives me grief sometimes, and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that'll be more to come. But, that's what it is."

De Niro, who has been married twice, has a 51-year-old daughter named Drena and a 46-year-old son named Raphael with first wife Diahnne Abbott. He has a 25-year-old son named Elliot and an 11-year-old daughter named Helen with his other ex-wife, Grace Hightower. De Niro is also dad to 27-year-old twins Aaron and Julian with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith.