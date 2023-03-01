Pineridge resident who lost home in Creek Fire now stuck in snow

Some residents in the Fresno County mountains are finding themselves stranded, with resources running low.

Diaz says his home still has power but if that goes out, the situation will become critical.

That includes Robert Diaz who lives in the small community of Pineridge, just south of Shaver Lake.

He shared several photos and videos around his property in recent days.

Diaz says his previous house burned down in the Creek Fire back in 2020, and he now lives in a tiny home with his dogs and cat.

They've been snowed in for seven days and he's running low on food.

Pineridge is a private neighborhood, and the county does not plow the roads.

Diaz says the homeowners association tried to clear the snow on Tuesday, but couldn't get the job done.

"We don't have the kind of equipment for this weather event," he said. "Most of us got caught off guard. We've not seen anything like this before."

Diaz says neighbors are helping one another.

