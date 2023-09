Rocket launch spotted in skies above Central California

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A rocket launch left behind streaks of light in the skies above Central California on Thursday night.

Start-up company Firefly Aerospace launched its Alpha rocket at 7:17 pm from the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The 97-foot-long rocket left a twisty trail in the skies across the state.

The rocket was reportedly carrying a secret payload in a $15 million mission for the Defense Department.