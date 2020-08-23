Police investigate rolling gun battle in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating what they describe as a rolling gun battle in southwest Fresno.

Officers say people in two cars fired at least 22 shots at one another as they drove from Tulare and Klette to California and Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

The gunfire started around 3 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say multiple vehicles in the area were hit by the bullets, but at this point, there are no reports of any gunshot victims.

Streets in the area were shut down as investigators gathered evidence, including nearly two dozen shell casings.

A sergeant at the scene tells Action News it's fortunate that kids who were standing outside Zack's Market on California Avenue were not shot.

Witnesses describe the two vehicles as a gray sedan and a green sedan. No arrests have been made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnorolling shootoutguns
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family forced to evacuate due to Moc Fire warns Californians to over-prepare
Experts urge residents to get flu shot amid pandemic
Merced County issues evacuation warning about massive NorCal wildfire
CHP officer hit by alleged DUI driver while checking on car on Highway 99
2nd Fresno Co. child dies from apparent COVID-19 complications, officials say
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Central California coronavirus cases
Show More
Fresno County files for injunction to close Immanuel Schools
Man crashes into light pole in east central Fresno
Golden State Killer sentenced to life in prison without parole
California fire burn area is larger than Rhode Island, CAL FIRE says
Protecting farmworkers amid heat, smoke, and COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News