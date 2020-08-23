Police investigate rolling gun battle in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating what they describe as a rolling gun battle in southwest Fresno.Officers say people in two cars fired at least 22 shots at one another as they drove from Tulare and Klette to California and Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.The gunfire started around 3 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say multiple vehicles in the area were hit by the bullets, but at this point, there are no reports of any gunshot victims.Streets in the area were shut down as investigators gathered evidence, including nearly two dozen shell casings.A sergeant at the scene tells Action News it's fortunate that kids who were standing outside Zack's Market on California Avenue were not shot.Witnesses describe the two vehicles as a gray sedan and a green sedan. No arrests have been made at this time.