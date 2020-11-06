Man pleads guilty to fatal shooting of Newman police corporal

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man pleaded guilty to killing a Newman police corporal in a Stanislaus County court on Thursday.
Paul Mendoza was accused of the death of Corporal Ronil Singh. Singh was murdered on December 26, 2018, during a traffic stop.
Mendoza admitted to intentionally shooting and killing Singh. He took a plea deal that would ensure he does not get the death penalty.
Instead, Mendoza will get life in prison without the possibility of parole.
