Man pleads guilty to fatal shooting of Newman police corporal

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man pleaded guilty to killing a Newman police corporal in a Stanislaus County court on Thursday.Paul Mendoza was accused of the death of Corporal Ronil Singh . Singh was murdered on December 26, 2018, during a traffic stop.Mendoza admitted to intentionally shooting and killing Singh. He took a plea deal that would ensure he does not get the death penalty.Instead, Mendoza will get life in prison without the possibility of parole.