Man pleads guilty to fatal shooting of Newman police corporal

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man pleaded guilty to killing a Newman police corporal in a Stanislaus County court on Thursday.

Paul Mendoza was accused of the death of Corporal Ronil Singh. Singh was murdered on December 26, 2018, during a traffic stop.

Mendoza admitted to intentionally shooting and killing Singh. He took a plea deal that would ensure he does not get the death penalty.

Instead, Mendoza will get life in prison without the possibility of parole.

