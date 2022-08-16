6 Valley players among 100 named to CA High School Football Hall of Fame class

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From John Elway to Tom Brady, there's been no shortage of high-end football talent to come out of California.

Which is why this week, The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation announced its inaugural class of the California High School Football Hall of Fame.

100 players find themselves on the list, with a handful from right here in the Central Valley.

6 players named from Central Valley:

Henry Ellard (Hoover)

Ellard would play for Fresno State from 1979 to 1982 as a WR where he set an NCAA record with 1,510 receiving yards in his final season. Drafted in the second round (32nd overall) of the 1983 NFL Draft by the LA Rams. Would become a 2x First Team All-Pro and 3x Pro-Bowl selection. 15th all-time in NFL receiving yards (13,777).

Jimmy Johnson (Kingsburg)

Johnson selected 6th overall in the 1961 NFL Draft. Played for the San Francisco 49ers from 1961 to 1976 as a cornerback. Selected 4x as a first-team All-Pro, 5x Pro-Bowler. His jersey (No. 37) was permanently retired by the 49ers in 1977. Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994.

Charles Young (Edison)

1973 Rookie of the Year with the Philadelphia Eagles. Played 13 seasons at TE in the NFL with four teams. 2x First Team All-Pro, 3x Pro-Bowler. Won Super Bowl XVI the 49ers in 1981.

Tim McDonald (Edison)

Drafted 34th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 1987 NFL Draft as a safety. 6x Pro-Bowler, won Super Bowl XXIX with the 49ers.

Don Mosebar (Mt. Whitney)

Drafted by the the Los Angeles Raiders as the 26th overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft, just ahead of future Hall of Fame QB Dan Marino. Won Super Bowl XVIII with Raiders in 1984 with Sanger native Tom Flores as Head Coach.

Les Richter (Fresno)

2nd overall pick in the 1954 NFL Draft by the LA Rams. 4x First Team All-Pro, 8x Pro Bowler. Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1982. Posthumously elected as a senior candidate to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2011