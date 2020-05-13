Kansas county recruits 95-year-old Rosie the Riveter to inspire residents amid COVID-19 crisis; 'We can do it'

MARION COUNTY, Kan. -- One Kansas county is trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by turning to World War II.
It's a new twist on posters that date all the way back to the second world war and the iconic Rosie the Riveter, KAKE reported.
"We need to work together and do it and save lives, you know," said Virginia Ball, a former Rosie the Riveter.
Ball, 95, was a riveter back in the day. Now, during the COVID-19 crisis, she's helping her community to work together and keep the number of positive cases in Marion County at zero.
"Tell the people that yes we can do it, but we need to work together and defeat this," Ball said.
The idea was the brainchild of Marion County Emergency Manager Randy Frank, as the state continues into phase two next week.
"Just continue to take things slowly and don't be in a hurry. Patience is our biggest adversary here, and a lot of us don't seem to have enough of it," Frank said.
The county made two World War II-inspired posters to remind people to wear masks, social distance and wash their hands.
"We've put this icon on our posters, and we have a real live one who's willing to stand up and say, 'please take a moment, follow the directions and we'll all get through this safely,'" he said.
Decades later, Ball still embodies the Rose the Riveter attitude of 'we can do it.'
"I think the words 'yes we can,' that we need to use that more in everyday life, whoever thought that up did good," she said.
