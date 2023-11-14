RSV cases on the rise in some states, not yet in Central California

Concerns are growing that 2023 will see a "tripledemic" of COVID, Influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Concerns are growing that 2023 will see a "tripledemic" of COVID, Influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases.

In babies, young children, and adults over 60, RSV can be dangerous.

"Fortunately in the Central Valley, we have not seen a big uptick in RSV yet but this is flu season, cough and cold season so we would expect cases to rise in the next month or two," said Dr. John Zweifler, a consultant for the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Already, Valley hospitals are seeing cases of influenza and COVID but fortunately not as high as last year.

There's still time to vaccinate against all three respiratory viruses.

"Vaccines are critical in combating viruses, especially when we don't have really effective treatments -- which is the case with RSV," said Dr. Zweifler

The only problem with the RSV vaccines is they're in short supply.

The CDC issued a recommendation last month to prioritize the most vulnerable children.

"RSV, unfortunately, is the leading cause of hospitalizations in infants under one year of age. It's particularly dangerous for the tiniest infants. Those that weigh less than 10 pounds or are premature are particularly vulnerable to getting RSV and is potentially deadly," said Dr. Zweifler.

Other than vaccination, and with the shortage in mind, doctors say the best medicine is prevention.

"Hand hygiene is incredibly important. Trying to limit children from sharing things with one another, things like food items, utensils, toys," said Dr. Nicole Webb, a pediatrician from Valley Children's Hospital.

Dr. Webb says parents should also avoid trips to the emergency room, where there will be other sick kids unless their child is truly in need of emergency care. That could include having a fever that can't be broken or struggling to breathe.

If that's not the case, she suggests trying to get an appointment with the pediatrician.

"It's also totally OK to try symptom management at home if your child doesn't seem to be in distress," said Dr. Webb.

Right now, RSV shots are available for infants under 8 months old so if you have a baby you can talk to their pediatrician about the vaccine.

Shots are also available for those who are pregnant and adults over the age of 60.

