Flames break out at Ruiz Foods facility in Dinuba

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire has broken out at the Ruiz Foods plant in Dinuba.

The facility is located on Alta Avenue near Avenue 416. Ruiz Foods makes frozen Mexican food.

It is not known what started the fire at this time or if anyone was injured.

