Rush Bowls in Visalia offering blend of taste and nutrition

If you're seeking some added pep to your step or hoping to refuel, a new, healthy option is open on Mooney Boulevard in Visalia.

Categorized by destination, endurance or wellness, bowls and smoothies are listed in order of popularity.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're seeking some added pep to your step or hoping to refuel, a new, healthy option is open on Mooney Boulevard in Visalia.

Rush Bowls offers the perfect blend of taste and nutrition.

"We do bowls and smoothies with blended fruit, frozen fruit and fresh and frozen vegetables," says Co-Owner Clarissa Osborn.

Categorized by destination, endurance or wellness, bowls and smoothies are listed in order of popularity.

The fan favorite is the beach bowl with an acai base

"It has mangoes, bananas, acai and guava juice in it," Osborn said.

Each menu item is customizable to cater to dietary needs, restrictions or allergies.

"If you prefer to be gluten-free or vegan, we are definitely able to cater to anyone, really," Osborn said.

Shop the menu, create your own or ask the expert -- Osborn is a certified health coach.

"Our health is our most important asset," she said. "It impacts every area of our life. It has been amazing to work with people one-on-one and teach them healthy habits."

In addition to the inviting staff, customers love that you can see your bowl or smoothie created from start to finish.

Your four-legged family members can also get a taste when you order the pup bowl.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.