Saint Agnes launches K9 program to improve hospital security

Staff, patients and visitors will notice a new face at Saint Agnes Medical Center in northeast Fresno.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, workplace violence in health care has risen almost every year since 2011.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Staff, patients and visitors will notice a new face at Saint Agnes Medical Center in northeast Fresno.

The hospital is now the first in the Central Valley to have a K9 team -- 15-month-old Athos and his handler, Officer William Dennis.

"They come to work. They walk around the hospital. The canine will meet and greet some of the colleagues here, as well as some of the patients, some of the visitors and just patrol the area," explained Robert Hawkins, director of security. "Just show a high visibility and a deterrent for the environment that we're working at."

Friday wrapped up the first week of the K9 program at Saint Agnes.

Hawkins said the team is a proactive approach to workplace violence.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, workplace violence in health care has risen almost every year since 2011.

"The K9 program is a resource that we thought would help us in mitigating some of the workplace violence inside of our area. The canine program also is designed to detect explosives and also firearms, and also serves as a patrol dog," said Hawkins.

As the team was walking around the hospital, staff couldn't help but stop to pet Athos.

"The staff love the idea of a canine here," Hawkins said. "The canine is a very, very friendly canine."

Saint Agnes is hoping to expand the program, and they're looking for another handler for the second canine they plan to get. An application is available on the hospital's website.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.