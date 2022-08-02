70-year-old woman brutally beaten, kicked in head by 4 attackers in San Francisco

Covered in blankets and bed-ridden from the extreme pain she suffered, Mrs. Ren is speaking out without hesitation, for a purpose

A 70-year-old woman is speaking from her bedside after being beaten and kicked in the head by multiple attackers in broad daylight in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 70-year-old woman is speaking from her bedside after being beaten brutally and even kicked in the head by multiple attackers, in broad daylight in San Francisco.

Mrs. Zheng's mother, who requested we refer to her only as Mrs. Ren, has spent the past two years hiding inside from COVID.

Until Sunday.

Through an interpreter, Mrs. Ren said, "Yesterday was one of the first days for a long time she went out and this is what happened."

RELATED: 84-year-old killed after horrific daytime attack caught on video in San Francisco

Mrs. Ren now hides inside for another reason. She is covered in blankets and bed-ridden from the extreme pain she suffered when approached by four juveniles Sunday evening who asked her what time it was.

She says she said "5-o'clock" and then proceeded to show the suspects her watch, since she does not speak any English and was not sure if they understood her.

"They search my body and I quickly realize they're up to no good," she said, wincing.

Mrs. Ren said that's when the suspects realized she had an iPhone 7.

Video the housing complex provided to SFPD to be used in the investigation shows the suspects follow Mrs. Ren into the elevator when she refuses to give up the phone. Mrs. Ren makes a hand gesture indicating how she tried to get the elevator doors to close.

RELATED: 'San Francisco is deteriorating': Asian American victim considers moving out of state after brutal attack

"They got really mad and pulled me down."

Already on the ground, Mrs. Ren is kicked squarely in the face.

"They used their fist to hit my head multiple times and then they pulled me down and kept kicking me."

The horror doesn't end there. When Mrs. Ren tries to hide in the hallway, and is unable to close the door - the suspects return again. Not to steal her watch or earrings, but her keys and to take turns assaulting the terrified senior.

EXCLUSIVE: Older SJ couple bound, mouths taped shut in brazen home robbery detail terrifying ordeal

Her daughter begins to sob. "I never expected this to happen to us, even though we saw a lot of reporting from our station in particular you, Miss Lim," said Mrs. Zeng.

While both Mrs. Ren and her daughter can't sleep because of the trauma, they without hesitation wanted to speak out. For a purpose.

"I want this story to come out so people know and so for other people to be aware to be safe."

SFPD said their Community Engagement Division is working with the family and offering them resources to recover and heal. Those with information about the case are asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 which allows reporting parties to remain anonymous.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live