Here's what new San Fransokyo Square will look like at Disney California Adventure

The transformation into San Fransokyo from Disney's "Big Hero 6" is already underway, and Disney released artist renderings of what guests can expect.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- We're getting a first look at what San Fransokyo Square will look like when Pacific Wharf's transformation is complete at Disney California Adventure Park.

The new square includes the Port of San Fransokyo Cerveceria and encounters with Baymax.

San Fransokyo is coming to Disney California Adventure Park in summer 2023.

