Longtime high school football coach Anthony Goston retires after 20 years

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- San Joaquin Memorial Head Football Coach Anthony Goston has announced his retirement after 20 seasons at the helm of the Panther program.

Goston, who is also the school's principal, made the announcement on social media Tuesday afternoon.

In the statement, Goston wrote, in part:

"It has been a wonderful experience to elevate the program to the level we have achieved. We took a small division four program and worked our way into a division one contender with only 500 students."

Over his 20 seasons as head coach, Goston's teams racked up a 159-79 overall record, with three Central Section titles.

In 2018, the Panthers finished runner up in the Division-2A State final.

Goston also lays claims to seven CMAC league titles, and was named CMAC Coach of the Year six times.

In his statement, Goston added that he would continue to support the next leader of the program.

"I hope the next 20 years are better than the last 20 years," Goston said.

Goston will remain the school's principal.

