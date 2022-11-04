Sanger City Hall reverses course, allows permit for fentanyl prevention event

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a heated debate at last night's city council meeting, the city of Sanger will now issue a permit to a fentanyl prevention event this weekend.

Organizers went before city council and City manager Tim Chapa last night to express their frustration after hitting a roadblock in planning the event.

Their permit to use Sanger City Park was filed 11 days before the event.

City Policy requires a 30-day notice.

A Pastor from Time in Destiny Church is on a mission to distribute Narcan and educate families on how to administer it after two people died in recent weeks.

The church acquired hundreds of doses and plans to distribute them to local families this weekend after the Veteran's Day parade.

The event will run Saturday from 1 - 4 p.m.