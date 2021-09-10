Friday Morning Football - Sanger High School

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11012438" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Students at Sanger High School were pumped and ready to go Friday morning for the Apaches game against Lemoore High School.

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students at Sanger High School were pumped and ready to go Friday morning for the Apaches game against Lemoore High School.The Apaches are preparing for the game against the Tigers. Both are looking for their second win this season."We're super excited. We're a football town, and we're always here supporting our team," said student body president Aimee Evo.Sanger High had to postpone last week's game due to COVID-19, but they are in the clear for Friday's game.The entire student body was out in full force with their team spirit."We just have so much school spirit, and this is just an extension of our wonderful community. We're just so happy to all be here," said Principal Kirstin Coronado.