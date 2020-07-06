society

Good Samaritan puts out fire on Sanger man's porch caused by illegal firework: VIDEO

Brandon Young said he was away from his house when an illegal firework landed right outside his front door and caught fire.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Sanger man is sharing his appreciation for the Good Samaritan who potentially saved his house from burning down on the Fourth of July.

Brandon Young said he was away from his house when an illegal firework landed right outside his front door and flames started to grow.

Young shared a video from his doorbell camera to social media, showing a passerby drive up after seeing the fire and knock on the door. The man then found a hose and started dousing the flames with water.

The man was sure the fire was completely out before leaving.

Young says the incident could have been devastating if Good Samaritan hadn't stepped in to help.

Young and his wife are hoping someone recognizes the man in the video to thank him in person.
