SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been hospitalized after Sanger police say she was hit by a car involved in a police chase Tuesday evening.Authorities say it happened near Greenwood Ave and Almond Ave.Police say the suspect vehicle hit the woman, who was a bystander. The driver and passenger both left the scene.The woman was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown at this time.Police were able to track down the driver and passenger in the suspect vehicle and take them into custody. They will be booked into the Fresno County jail.