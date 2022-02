SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 18-year-old man has been hospitalized after a shooting in Sanger Friday evening.Sanger police say the victim was found on Sanger Avenue near 12th Street. Authorities say he was shot at least once.Police say it is unknown if it was a drive-by shooting or if someone walked up to the victim.The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and his condition is unknown.There is no suspect description at this time.