Sanger Unified School District kicks off new school year

Wednesday marks the first day for the Sanger Unified School District. It's made up of more than 11,000 students.

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- More local school districts are ready to welcome back students for a new school year.

In addition to Sanger, the district covers the areas of Centerville, Del Rey, Fairmont, Lone Star, Tivy Valley and portions of the Sunnyside area in Fresno.

The latest addition to the district is the Sanger West complex, which opened back in October with 700 students and is expected to get bigger.