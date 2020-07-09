Sanger Unified opens registration, offers various learning options to parents

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley school district is starting to register students for the fall semester and asking parents what they'd like to see this academic year.Stephanie Kuraspediani is a parent of two Sanger Unified students, and while she says homeschooling went smoothly for the family of four, it did require a team approach."It was tough at first," said Kuraspediana. "My husband and I kind of split it up, so I was kind of the more math and science at home, my husband was more of the social studies and English part of it."Her kids are now eager to get back into the classroom."They're excited," said Kuraspediana. "They do want to go back to school, and they do want to see their teachers see their friends have that interaction."Going back to campus is one of four options Sanger Unified is presenting to parents. Another on-campus option is hybrid learning, with students coming to class only two to three days a week."The biggest challenge is the six-foot physical distancing in the classrooms," said Superintendent Adela Jones. "There will be walking patterns on our campus. There'll be restricted, staggered recess times, staggered lunchtimes, and that is concerning to our parents."There are also two off-campus options. One is online learning from teachers, and another is a parent-homeschooling option, where kids would check in with staff once a week.Right now, the district is gathering parents' preferences."Just depending what the guidelines from the Fresno County Department of Public Health allow will determine what options we for sure will be able to offer," said Jones.Returning families have until July 17 to register. The district will host a board meeting the following week to decide what the school year will look like. Registration for new-to-district students will open August 1.Sanger Unified returns to school August 20. If you have questions about registering, you can call 559-524-7888.