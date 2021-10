FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of Sanger Unified students received a new pair of shoes on Saturday thanks to a local non-profit.Nami Fresno hosted the event at the Walmart on Jensen Avenue in Sanger.Organizers say 83 kids were able to come by and get the pair of shoes.Parents actually had to sign their child up a few weeks ago and then the non-profit let them pick out their favorite pair at Walmart.Nami Fresno says it wanted to be helpful as students begin the school year.