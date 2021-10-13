Taking Action Together

Sanger Unified celebrates opening of new high school campus

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Sanger Unified celebrates opening of new high school campus

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Giant scissors were used Tuesday to help celebrate Sanger Unified's newest school site.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the official unveiling of the district's first phase of its educational complex on the campus of Sanger High West.

The project cost $54 million and was made available through the voter-approved Measure A and Measure S money.

About 700 students currently attend the school site but that number is expected to quadruple in the years to come.

"130 years our district has been in existence and this is going to be the second comprehensive high school in our district," says Adela Jones. "We have very much been a small community, but the expansion is happening and we have to grow with that."

The first high school site and education complex of its kind for Sanger Unified is actually located along Fowler and Jensen in the City of Fresno.

"Whenever you spend this kind of money developing a campus, the number of people employed building the facility, then the educators at the facility, it all translates into economic growth for our city," says Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. "That's what we need now more than ever."

City leaders and school officials got a tour of the new two-story campus Tuesday, which offers an open concept with state-of-the-art advancements.

This site will eventually be home to a middle school as well as multiple athletic facilities, including an 8,500-seat football stadium.

"Probably looking into the 10-15 year range, it will have a complete performing arts center, an aquatics center and a stadium," Jones said.

When complete, the complex will have infused about $150 million into the local economy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsangereducationtaking action together
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
Trees planted near Poverello House as part of Beautify Fresno
Fresno horror-themed mini-golf course hopes to make up pandemic losses
Infertility community comes together for Walk of Hope in Clovis
Fresno's Gazebo Gardens preparing to celebrate 100-year anniversary
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. foster kids forced to sleep on desks, who knew and when?
Fresno police investigating deadly assault in early October
Man found dead in orchard in Tulare County, deputies say
Threatening 'Uncle Tom' texts target Fresno St. defensive coordinator
Kings Canyon National Park to partially reopen Monday
Man walks onto Fresno school campus with gun after downtown shooting
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
UC Merced students come up with solution to expensive farm problem
Kings County confirms 1st human West Nile Virus death this year
Deadline approaches for SCCCD staff to be vaccinated
COVID-19 cases start to dip in Fresno Co., positivity rate still high
Social workers say kids in CPS care living in unsafe conditions
More TOP STORIES News