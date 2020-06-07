Two deputies shot after responding to 'multiple critical incidents' in Santa Cruz County

Shooting investigation in the area of Alba Rd and Highway 9 in Ben Lomond. The suspect is still outstanding. AVOID THE AREA. — Santa Cruz SO (@SantaCruzSO1) June 6, 2020

BEN LOMOND, Calif. -- Two deputies have been shot and taken to the hospital after responding to an incident in Santa Cruz County.The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office tweeted Saturday afternoon that a shooting investigation is underway in Ben Lomond.Authorities say they have at least one suspect in custody and to avoid the area as they continue to investigate this incident.Minutes later, the Santa Cruz Police Department tweeted units were responding to "multiple critical incidents" in the county and that all available units are supporting the multi-agency effort.