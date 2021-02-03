travel

You can get $100 just for visiting this Central California Coast city

City leaders say their wine tasting rooms, outdoor spaces, restaurants, and hotels have worked to keep visitors safe.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Looking for an excuse to visit the Central California Coast?

Santa Maria Valley is offering a new incentive.

Starting this Thursday, tourists will receive a $100 Visa Gift Card for booking a minimum two-night stay at a qualifying hotel in the city of Santa Maria or Orcutt.

City leaders say there are ways to enjoy the region safely during the pandemic.

Wine tasting rooms, outdoor spaces, restaurants, and hotels have worked together to develop and continuously evolve health and safety protocols.

To qualify for the gift card, you just need to book a hotel stay for at least two consecutive nights at the same hotel and either email your hotel confirmation to info@santamaria.com or fill out the form on the website.

The offer is good until March 31st.
