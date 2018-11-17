Santa Paws makes his first stop of the season the Valley

More than 20 vendors sold products like dog books and clothing and other potential Christmas gifts.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The jolly guy suited up for photos with dogs at the Valley Animal Center.

But he was far from alone.

"It's just a great time to start getting ready for the holidays and to shop local and give back to the community," said Valley Animal Center Devon Prendergast.

The Bake Sale is a big fundraiser for Valley Animal Center.

People donated baked sweets to sell, with all the profits going to the adoption center.

The most popular goodie is usually the famous "apple pie cake" and the baker donated 18 of them today, but within an hour, only two were left.
