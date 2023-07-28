A team known for its viral dance moves and quirky gameplay is taking over Chukchansi Park on Thursday night.

Savannah Bananas to make debut in Fresno with sold-out show

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Savannah Bananas are taking over Fresno on Thursday night.

The Banana Ball World Tour stops at Chukchansi Park for one night only and the show is sold out.

The athletic performers will be taking on their rivals, The Party Animals.

When it comes to sports entertainment, some say the Bananas represent the best of the bunch.

Those lucky enough to get a ticket to the show will see a pep band, a guy on stilts, a male cheerleading team, and a senior citizen dance team affectionately called the Banana Nanas.

It's a little bit like baseball's version of the Harlem Globetrotters in that they take on the same team every night.

But unlike the Washington Generals who lose every night, The Party Animals keep it competitive and even pull out a game or two.

You may be wondering, what are some of the ways that Banana Ball is different than baseball?

The Savannah Bananas have nine rules on their website including the following:

If a fan catches a foul ball -- the batter is out. So, bring your glove if you're coming out and you can be a part of the game.

No stepping out of the box. If a batter does that it's a strike. They're really trying to keep the game moving.

No bunting because "bunting sucks." If a player bunts then they're ejected from the game.

The Savannah Bananas' viral moves have brought in more than 7.3 million followers on TikTok.

For comparison, the New York Yankees have just over a million followers and MLB has 6.7 million.

Fans will get a chance to see the team's viral moves in person during the show.

The first pitch for Thursday's show is at 7 pm at Chukchansi Park.