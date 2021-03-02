fresno unified school district

Fresno Unified, Fresno Teachers Association to provide update on efforts to bring kids back for in-person learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified School District leaders, board members and the Fresno Teachers Association (FTA) are expected to give an update on their plans for bringing kids back to campus for in-person learning on Tuesday.

Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson will discuss the plan at a news conference at 1:00 pm.

We will be streaming the news conference. Check back here to watch it live.

The district and the FTA have been negotiating for about a week and were close to an agreement on Friday that would solidify a return date for teachers and students.

RELATED: Fresno Unified, Fresno Teachers Association close to return date agreement

Nelson told Action News that parents will need to be resurveyed to see whether they want their child in class or at home before a finalized district-wide return date is released.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's legislative leaders announced a deal where public schools could tap into $6.6 billion if they return to in-person instruction by the end of March.

To be eligible for this new money, school districts in regions that fall under the purple tier must return to in-person instruction at least through second grade.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces plan to get kids back in public schools by end of March

The state has also started setting aside 10% of all vaccines for California educators in an effort to schools reopened sooner. Fresno Unified employees were part of thousands of Fresno County educators who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoschoolcoronavirusteacherteachersfresno unified school districtstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Thousands of Fresno Co. school employees to get first COVID vaccine dose this week
Fresno Unified, Fresno Teachers Association close to return date agreement
COVID vaccine availability brings Fresno Unified closer to 'full' return to classrooms
Small cohorts of students return to Fresno Unified campuses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13 killed when semitruck hits SUV in Southern California: CHP
Family displaced, pets killed after house fire in central Fresno
'Absolutely reckless': Newsom reacts to Texas lifting mask mandate
Teen arrested after leading Fresno County deputies on chase
Woman shot inside Tulare hotel room
Thousands of Fresno Co. school employees to get first COVID vaccine dose this week
Farmer crushed to death by tractor in Sanger
Show More
Visalia man sues police department following K9 bite, attorney claims 'pattern of misconduct'
Texas will lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week, Gov. Abbott says
Vaccine effectiveness questioned with delayed second doses in Madera Co.
When will CA reach herd immunity? Experts weigh in
Nearly 300 kidnapped Nigerian girls freed: local official
More TOP STORIES News