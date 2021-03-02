Fresno Unified, Fresno Teachers Association to provide update on efforts to bring kids back for in-person learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified School District leaders, board members and the Fresno Teachers Association (FTA) are expected to give an update on their plans for bringing kids back to campus for in-person learning on Tuesday.Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson will discuss the plan at a news conference at 1:00 pm.The district and the FTA have been negotiating for about a week and were close to an agreement on Friday that would solidify a return date for teachers and students.Nelson told Action News that parents will need to be resurveyed to see whether they want their child in class or at home before a finalized district-wide return date is released.On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's legislative leaders announced a deal where public schools could tap into $6.6 billion if they return to in-person instruction by the end of March.To be eligible for this new money, school districts in regions that fall under the purple tier must return to in-person instruction at least through second grade.The state has also started setting aside 10% of all vaccines for California educators in an effort to schools reopened sooner. Fresno Unified employees were part of thousands of Fresno County educators who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.