SCIENCE

Did you see a light in the sky? Mysterious light appears above California

EMBED </>More Videos

Many people reported seeing a mysterious light in the sky over the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO --
Many people reported seeing a mysterious light in the sky over the Valley and in the Bay Area.

It was a bright light that seemed to make a zigzag pattern across the sky.

Here are some pictures people shared with ABC30 on Facebook.


It's not clear what it is. However, a NASA Soyuz crew ship is riding back to earth this evening.

There was a rocket launch planned Wednesday evening at Vandenberg Air Force Base near Santa Barbara, but the company says that launch was scrubbed and did not happen.

A planned Space X launch Wednesday was also scrubbed and did not happen.

We're trying to find out what was in the sky and when we do, we'll let you know.
