Many people reported seeing a mysterious light in the sky over the Valley and in the Bay Area.It was a bright light that seemed to make a zigzag pattern across the sky.Here are some pictures people shared with ABC30 on Facebook.It's not clear what it is. However, a NASA Soyuz crew ship is riding back to earth this evening.There was a rocket launch planned Wednesday evening at Vandenberg Air Force Base near Santa Barbara, but the company says that launch was scrubbed and did not happen.A planned Space X launch Wednesday was also scrubbed and did not happen.We're trying to find out what was in the sky and when we do, we'll let you know.