Scott Peterson appears via Zoom for retrial hearing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Convicted killer Scott Peterson was back in a Bay Area courtroom on Thursday.He appeared remotely for a status hearing on the penalty phase of his retrial.Peterson appeared via Zoom from San Quentin prison.In 2005, the Modesto man was sentenced to death for the murders of his wife, 27-year-old Laci, and their unborn son, Conner.Investigators say Peterson took his wife's body from their Modesto home and dumped it from his fishing boat into San Francisco Bay, where it surfaced months later.Peterson has maintained his innocence.In August, the California Supreme court overturned his death sentence, citing "significant errors" in jury selection.