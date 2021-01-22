Scott Peterson

Scott Peterson appears via Zoom for retrial hearing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Convicted killer Scott Peterson was back in a Bay Area courtroom on Thursday.

He appeared remotely for a status hearing on the penalty phase of his retrial.

Peterson appeared via Zoom from San Quentin prison.

In 2005, the Modesto man was sentenced to death for the murders of his wife, 27-year-old Laci, and their unborn son, Conner.

Investigators say Peterson took his wife's body from their Modesto home and dumped it from his fishing boat into San Francisco Bay, where it surfaced months later.

Peterson has maintained his innocence.

In August, the California Supreme court overturned his death sentence, citing "significant errors" in jury selection.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
modestocrimemurderdouble murderscott peterson
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCOTT PETERSON
Scott Peterson murder conviction could be overturned
Scott Peterson scheduled for court appearance in Stanislaus Co.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno police officer possibly exposed to fentanyl while responding to crash
Yosemite closure extended, park will reopen Tuesday
19-year-old shot during drug deal in northeast Fresno, police say
13 Fresno State staff members laid off
2 Fresno small businesses get surprise lifeline thanks to Barstool Sports
Biden signs COVID-19 orders: 'Help is on the way'
Southwest Airlines to begin flights from Fresno in April
Show More
COVID-19 vaccine appointments canceled in Madera County due to shortage in doses
California says it's safe to resume Moderna vaccine
1 year ago today: 1st confirmed COVID-19 case in US
Woman killed after SUV crashes into canal in Kings Co.
Mendota's Danny Trejo drafted in first round of MLS Super Draft
More TOP STORIES News