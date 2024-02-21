Experts see increase in seasonal allergies; What you can do for relief

With blossoms coming out early, your typical springtime allergies could start bugging you earlier or become more aggressive.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the constant shift from hot to cold and cold to hot, crops are confused.

"Post-nasal drip is probably the most frequent, also just a lot of sinus headaches, and also just nasal drainage as well," explained Jessica Davis, allergy patient.

Davis was born and raised in Fresno and struggled with allergies growing up. She moved to Los Angeles for graduate school, where she got a break from her flare-ups.

Now, after returning to Fresno, those pesky allergies are back and constant.

"Since moving back, I take an allergy pill every single day, nasal sprays, and even with that, it still doesn't seem to necessarily hit the spot with keeping me allergy-free," said Davis.

During winter months, indoor allergies like mold and dust are usually to blame.

The more troubling allergies kick in during warmer months as pollen and dust become more prevalent. Luckily, there are some strategies to combat flare-ups.

"Have a good nasal regime, just like daily we brush our teeth, have a good nasal regime like a nasal wash," said Dr. Praveen Buddiga with Family Allergy, Skin, Immunology.

Dr. Buddiga says he sees 70% percent of his patients during the springtime at the height of allergy season, and for those who travel out of the valley, allergies may calm but typically flare up again as soon as you return.

"Whether it's Los Angeles, Texas, New York, Chicago, it doesn't matter where you go and when people come back to the valley, they've been sensitized to the valley allergens. So, when you're sensitized, your body senses those allergens, and it mounts an immune response," explained Buddiga.

"The air purifier has been the most significant help that I've noticed," added Davis.

Another tip, a night-time shower to help remove pollen and dust collected throughout your day can also help bring some relief.

