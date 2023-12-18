Get creative with your selfies at this Merced business

A local bakery is attracting new customers by setting up an Instagram-worthy Selfie Center next door.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Drea and Alejandra have been best friends for 10 years, but this is the first time they can really up the ante on their Christmas card -- enlisting the help of Selfie Center Merced.

"People can take pictures and have all kinds of backdrops available to them, so they don't have to do it themselves," says owner Cynthia Prader. "They can share all those memories with their families and have a great time."

You can bring a photographer -- like they did -- or snap a selfie.

You can take your camera to the more traditional backdrops or choose from a handful of more fanciful scenes.

"We did a Candyland one, which is more pastels and sweet and soft," Prader said.

Colors pop on the gothic Christmas backdrop.

"We did Barbie because Barbie is super popular this year," Prader said.

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Buddy the Elf, like we did!

"We have a Western Christmas because we're here in the Valley," Prader said.

If you're a mean one or want to pose with the mister that's as cuddly as a cactus, you can hop on the Grinch's sleigh full of stolen presents.

The original plan was to turn the space into a small meeting and event venue.

Prader owns Mix Bakery Merced next door.

Since reservations for the event space won't begin til January of 2024. she opened the selfie center December 1.

Ever since, families have been flocking to take their holiday keepsakes.

"We love those fur babies, so we want you to be able to bring them in with your family," she said.

Open from 10 am to 8 pm, walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are encouraged.

You have until the 24th to have your Instagram-worthy selfie at the Selfie Center.

