Taylor Swift takes selfie with Prince William, George and Charlotte backstage at London show

William, who was celebrating his 42nd birthday that day, and the children later met Swift and her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce backstage.

LONDON -- Taylor Swift brought her Eras Tour to London's Wembley Stadium on Friday with some famous faces in the audience, including the Prince of Wales and two of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The official @KensingtonRoyal account posted a photo of Swift taking a selfie with Prince William, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.

"Thank you @taylorswift13 for a great evening!" wrote the account.

Other celebrity fans in attendance included Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, Cara Delevingne, Salma Hayek, and Leslie Mann, according to photos shared by Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness, who was also at the concert.

Swift opened the show by telling the crowd that there were 88,446 people in the stadium, according to PA Media.

Swift is set to perform eight shows in London - more than any other city in the world.

According to the Mayor of London, nearly 700,000 people are expected to attend her London shows, which are predicted to boost the capital's economy by 300 million ($379.5 million USD).